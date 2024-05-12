Keyamo Seeks Kano Gov’s Support for Airport Improvement

In his efforts towards ensuring successful Hajj operations in 2024, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, and directors from both the Ministry and

FAAN, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf. The Governor was unavoidably absent and was ably represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Aminu Abdulssalam Gwarzo.

During the visit, the Honourable Minister, together with the Deputy Governor, the Permanent Secretary, the MD/CE of FAAN, and directors from the industry, undertook a facility tour of the airport, which includes the Hajj and cargo terminals.

He outlined his plans to ensure all States are ready for Hajj operations this year. He also pledged his unwavering support to FAAN to ensure seamless operations, with plans to collaborate with the state government to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

Furthermore, the Honourable Minister solicited support from the Kano State Government for a dedicated power line to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to enhance the airport’s power supply and improve the cooling system—a pressing need given recent concerns.

The Deputy Governor responded by assuring the Honourable Minister and his team that the State Government would work diligently to ensure that the request would be swiftly addressed.

In another noteworthy development, Runway 18L has been reopened after an NG Eagle XEjet with the registration number 5N-BZZ, en route from Abuja to Lagos, landed and skidded off the runway. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.