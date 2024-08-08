Keyamo Resolves Impasse Between Arik Air, Atlas Petroleum

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has successfully overseen a resolution of the impasse between Arik Air and Atlas Petroleum.

This was announced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in a statement signed by Michael Achimugu the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection.

The statement partly read, “Consequently, 2 of the 3 grounded Arik Air aircraft have been cleared by the NCAA to resume operations today. Passengers scheduled to travel on Arik Air are already being checked-in at airport terminals across the country which clearly indicates that flights are resuming and operations are getting back to normal.

“The NCAA wishes to assure the public of its commitment to aviation safety, security, and improved overall travel experience of passengers.”