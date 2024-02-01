Keyamo Rejects Designating Local Airline as National Carrier

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has dismissed the idea of designating any local airline as the Nigerian national carrier, citing concerns about fairness to other domestic airlines.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Keyamo outlined the government’s approach towards establishing a proper national carrier.

Keyamo emphasized that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is focused on creating a distinct national carrier rather than favoring any specific local airline to serve as the flag carrier. His remarks shed light on the government’s strategic vision for the aviation sector and its commitment to fostering equitable opportunities for all domestic airlines.

The minister said, “I will push for one national carrier and I am working on one. Let me say this publicly now, no local airline will be a national carrier, a flag carrier.

“So, whoever thinks I am working to promote one to be a flag carrier, I am saying it as a matter of policy, it will be unfair to all the local operators.

“No local airline will be designated as a national carrier, I will not do it. We will establish a proper national carrier and people are talking to us, the Arabs are talking to us, the Chinese are talking to us, the Americans are talking to us on this already.”