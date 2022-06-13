Keyamo Mocks Third Force, Urges Moghalu To Join APC

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has mocked the Third Force in Nigeria’s politics while urging the former governor of the Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was after Moghalu failed to clinch the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), losing to Dumebi Kachikwu who polled 977 while he polled 589 votes.

Days after his loss, Moghalu issued a letter to the ADC Chairman, Okey Nwosu, in which he announced his resignation from the party which he accused of irregularities.

“I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately. I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on

June 8, 2022, at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party,” the letter reads.

“Despite the circular you issued a few days to the primary committing the party to providing transportation and accommodation for delegates to and in Abeokuta, and which as we agreed would provide a level playing for all the presidential aspirants, the party under your leadership failed to do so.

“Some aspirants, including myself, made donations to the ADC party account as requested by the party for this purpose. This failure, which appeared intentional, created room for massive abuses of the electoral process including delegate capture and financial inducement of delegates.

“This is only one of numerous inconsistencies and the absence of transparency and predictability in the management of the party that I had progressively complained about.

“As you are well aware, I have consistently resisted pressures to join the APC or the PDP precisely to avoid “cash-and-carry” politics. For me to remain a member of the ADC therefore, after what thousands of party members participated in at Abeokuta, would be to endorse political corruption of a most obscene order.

“I joined the ADC in October 2021 with the best of intentions. Since then, I have put my entire team to work on growing and improving the party, including raising the party’s

visibility on all media platforms, recruiting more than 10,000 new members to the party, and providing new offices for various state chapters of the party at my expense.

“It is deeply regrettable that other inducements appear to have played more important roles in determining the outcome of the primary than loyalty to the party.”

Reacting, Keyamo reminded Moghalu that the ADC, which people thought was the Third Force in Nigeria’s politics, was just a gathering of people who are also Nigerians.

He tweeted, “My own dear brother, @MoghaluKingsley, you’ve just seen that the so-called Third Force are just some untested Nigerians who may just be worse off. They’re not from the moon; they’re NIGERIANS. It’s all sound & fury & nothing more. Welcome to the REAL WORLD. Please, join us in APC.”