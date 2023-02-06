Keyamo Mocks PDP Over Buhari’s Endorsement Of Tinubu

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party after President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president.

The endorsement was given at Lafia, Nasarawa, during the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Keyamo, the endorsement has sent the PDP into panic mode.

He tweeted, “Since the event in Lafia where President Buhari endorsed @officialABAT

unequivocally, the PDP has gone into a fit of political epilepsy, calling press conferences & issuing incoherent statements. This is like a game of cards. We have just brought our trump card to say ‘check-up’”