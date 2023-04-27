Keyamo Mocks Pastors For Failed Prophecies Against Tinubu

Former minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has slammed pastors who gave prophecies against the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Prior to the February 25 presidential election, some pastors mounted the pulpit with prophecies stating that Tinubu won’t win the election. Some even went as far as saying Tinubu won’t be sworn-in after he was declared as the winner.

Reacting, Keyamo, in a tweet, said the pastors mocked God with their failed prophecies.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that some so-called ‘men of God’ now equate their own personal biases as the ‘will of God’ and mislead their congregations along such ignoble path.

“After failing so terribly in their so-called prophesies about the elections, they now seek to hide their frustration and justify their failure on some human factors like ‘election manipulation’ as if human factors can actually truncate what God has ordained.

“Why didn’t they foresee those ‘human factors’ in their initial prophecies? These people are actually mocking God and calling His name in vain!”