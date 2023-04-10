Keyamo Mocks LP, Says APC Leading Party In South-East

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the All Progressives Congress is the leading party in the South-East.

According to him, the party has six senators with two governors in the region.

Keyamo said this while mocking supporters of the Labour Party for the noise they allegedly made before the general election.

He wrote, “In the midst of all the noise by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, guess what? The APC is now the leading party in the South East: it has six Senators-elect, same as the Labour Party, YPP has one, APGA has one & PDP one; as for Governors APC has two (one to replace another in Ebonyi) whilst LP has one, APGA one and PDP one.”

“For taking the people of South-East for granted, PDP simply disappeared from their radar! Special tribute to all our APC South Eastern brothers and sisters for proverbially pulling the chestnuts out of the fire! Daalu! My respects!”