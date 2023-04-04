Keyamo Mocks Anti-Tinubu Protest In US

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN,has mocked the protest staged at the front of the White House in the United States to discredit the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to the protesters who waved Nigerian flags and brandished placards, the election was marred by violence and irregularities.

They also accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, of hurriedly announcing a winner.

The protesters, who also matched to the US Capitol, claimed that the eventual winner of the election, President-elect Bola Tinubu, should be denied swearing in.

Reacting, Keyamo tweeted a photo from the protest, with the caption, “This is what ‘shutting down’ Washington by a group of Peter Obi’s supporters look like in protest of their ‘stolen mandate’.”