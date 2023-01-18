Keyamo Fleeing From Tinubu’s Imminent Defeat – PDP

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization has asked Nigerians to ignore the antics of Festus Keyamo (SAN), Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Keyamo, who also doubles as the state’s minister of labor and employment, had declared that he would leave the campaign council if Tinubu urged him to drop his legal action against Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said he was prepared to do all in his power, including giving up his position on the APC campaign team, in response to a viral video by one Michael Achimugu, who claimed that Atiku, his former employer, used Special Purpose Vehicles to pilfer money while vice president between 1999 and 2007.

However speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Kola Ologbondiyan, a spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Council said Keyamo is using the court case as a ploy to dump Tinubu having realised that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be roundly defeated in the presidential election.

” Nigerians should ignore his antics. He has no genuine court case to pursue but planning to run away. It is very clear that having seen the way the campaigns are going, he doesn’t want to share in the blame of defeat that awaits Tinubu. He should stay in there and await the outcome of the election”.

” They are just flogging an already dead horse. Our candidate, Atiku had said the matter was thoroughly Investigated and there was no indictment. The issue has been put to rest and they are just looking for anything to hang on to as they have nothing to campaign with”.

“If you know the antecedent of Keyamo, he likes to bamboozle people yet he doesn’t win any of his cases. Look at the role he played in the case of Bola Ige and how he was trying to bamboozle Nigerians. In the end, what did he achieve?”

” Here is a man who sued the Lagos State House of Assembly for clearing Tinubu. He said he will ensure Bola Tinubu is exposed and jailed, but today he is denying everything he said about Tinubu and even shamelessly defending in the narcotics case he was involved in in the United States”

” As Minister, even 774, 000 meant for poor unemployed Nigerians which he supervised is a subject of discussion in public”.