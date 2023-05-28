Keyamo Conferred With CON National Honour

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has express delight after he was conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Nigeria.

Other also conferred with the prestigious title included George Akume, Sunday Dare, Chris Ngige, Ibrahim Pantami, to mention a few.

Taking to social media, Keyamo expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari who leaves office in a few hours time.

He wrote, “I was very delighted to wake up this morning to the news of the conferment on my humble self of one of the highest National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) (No. 15 on the list). I was conferred along with other deserving and distinguished Nigerians. I had no single inkling this was coming and for this I am grateful to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. His style is to give honours and privileges to those deserving of them and not those who lobby for them. Thank you, Mr. President and may God Almighty continue to honour you even as you have honoured others.”