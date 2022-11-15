Keyamo Attacks Adebanjo For Endorsing Obi

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign organization, Festus Keyamo SAN, has said it was wrong for anybody to link the crisis rocking the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, to the visit to the group’s leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by his party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This was after Afenifere acting leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, spoke of an attempt to divide Afenifere following Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti.

Adebanjo made the claim when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today’s programme.

He said, “Nothing else is going on other than an attempt to split Afenifere, to which I will not be a party. It is a sort of conspiracy among those who want to see Afenifere divided.”

Reacting to the allegation that his principal’s visit was the reason for the group’s crisis, Keyamo said there was no iota of truth in the report.

Speaking in an exclusive report with our correspondent, the Minister of State for Labour said, “The real reason for Afenifere’s wrangling is Pa Adebanjo, who rushed to endorse a candidate without proper consultation in the organisation to which he belongs.

“The fact that you are made deputy leader does not make you a dictator. I had listened to him say in one of his interviews, ‘That’s not how we do it.’ How do they do it, that one person sits down and takes a profound decision like that without talking to anyone?

“Pa Adebanjo should tell the whole of Nigeria who and with whom he spoke within Afenifere, who gave him the green light and endorsed Obi? It is just bias and sheer hatred for Asiwaju. That’s all. That was exactly what pushed him to make a mistake.”