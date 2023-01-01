Keyamo, Atiku’s Aide Clash Over Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has clashed with Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This was over an endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Keyamo, the endorsement is bad for Atiku, stating that it showed that Obasanjo whom Atiku served as his vice president is not seen as worthy for the number one job.

Obasanjo said this in his New Year message to Nigerians, in which he described Obi as having an edge in terms of character, antecedent, understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality over other candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting, Keyamo, wrote, “Quite within OBJ’s right to endorse anyone, but bad for PDP in two ways: 1) Atiku’s former boss does not think he deserves to be President this time around. 2) The little support OBJ gave PDP in 2019 and they failed, he has taken that away to LP. No effect at all on @officialABAT.”

In response, Ibe slammed Keyamo, saying, “It’s within OBJ’s right to endorse anyone. But it’s within the rights of Nigerians to elect their President. Were you in Ghana on rehab like your friend to have forgotten that the Obj-Atiku admin produced the greatest economic boom in the history of Nigeria? Those are the considerations Nigerians will make.”