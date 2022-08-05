Keyamo Appointed Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Spokesperson

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has appointed as the official spokesperson for the presidential campaign of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Reacting, Keyamo expressed gratitude to both Tinubu and Shettima of the All Progressives Congress for the appointment.

He said, “Special thanks to #officialABAT and #KashimSM for finding me worthy to lead the line in the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council as Official Spokesperson. I am humbled because both great leaders have been reputed to possess the uncanny ability to nurture mentees.,”