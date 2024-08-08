Kenyan Police Fire Tear Gas at Nairobi Protests, Injuring Several Journalists

Kenyan police fired volleys of tear gas Thursday in the capital Nairobi, injuring several journalists, as small groups of protesters gathered on what was billed as a fresh day of action against embattled President William Ruto.

The East African nation, usually one of the most stable in the region, has been rocked by weeks of sometimes deadly protests against Ruto’s two-year-old administration, mostly led by young Gen-Z Kenyans.

As Ruto was overseeing the swearing-in of a revamped cabinet, riot police were out in force in the central business district where many shops were shut, while roadblocks were set up on major arteries.

Only a few dozen demonstrators turned out in the centre of Nairobi, chanting “we are peaceful”, but police fired tear gas multiple times, wounding several journalists including two AFP staff members who said police fired tear gas canisters directly at them.

The International Press Association of East Africa said at least three journalists were shot “at close range” with tear gas canisters.

The Nairobi-based group said it “condemns this violent targeting of journalists simply for doing their jobs. It is unacceptable and contrary to fundamental principles of democracy”.

Police said they had arrested 174 "suspects" in Nairobi, Kitengela-Rift Valley and Emali-Makueni county on Thursday.