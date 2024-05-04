Kenya Floods: Death Toll Rises to 210

Weeks of relentless downpours have triggered devastating floods across Kenya. Since March, heavy rains have wreaked havoc, particularly in the Rift Valley, central, and eastern regions.

The flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of Kenyans, submerging homes, farms, and critical infrastructure. Roads are impassable, hindering access to essential services and raising concerns about food shortages.

The disaster has claimed more than 200 lives, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue and thousands have been displaced with nearly 2,000 schools being destroyed.

