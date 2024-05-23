Kenneth Okonkwo is About to Dump Obi – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has said actor-turned-politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, is about to dump Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This was after Okonwko announced that he was dumping the LP National Working Committee led by the party’s chairman, Julius Abure.

In a statement, the former actor said, “I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party. For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing. Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.

“I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party APC because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.”

Reacting, Bwala said the statement indicates that there will soon be a strain in the relationship between Okonkwo and Obi.

He shared on X, “The Labour Party that sponsored @PeterObi as presidential candidate is the Julius Abure led party. Kenneth Okwuonkwo is reported to have dumped the Abure led Labour Party; Therefore, technically Kenneth Okwuonkwo HAS, IS or ABOUT to dump Peter Obi.”