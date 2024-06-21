Kenneth Okonkwo Hints at Departure from Labour Party

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign during the 2023 election, has hinted at his possible exit from the party.

Okonkwo previously left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022, opposing the party’s decision to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential race. Within a month of his departure, he joined the Labour Party.

His recent remarks suggest a potential shift in his political affiliations once again, indicating possible dissatisfaction with his current party.

“Any party that is not visibly committed to the welfare of Nigerians will most likely not see me there. I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant,” Okonkwo said in an interview with a news platform, Symfoni.

“My own labour party is not impressing me. Assuming they continue on this trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention, then you’d tell me I’d be there?

“I was a spokesperson at the presidential level and I did not know that the Labour Party was having a convention. When I saw it on social media, I thought it was fake. They were rejected in Umuahia because it was a leprous convention.”

“Those people are clowns. It is the greatest joke I have ever seen in a political party and then you want to position yourself as a party of integrity. You cannot give what you don’t have.”