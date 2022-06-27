Kemi Afolabi Denies Getting Healing In Church As A Muslim

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has rubbished claims that she visited a church to get herself healed of Lupus.

A photo of a woman mistaken to be the actress had circulated on social media to the generation of reactions from fans.

According to one fan, Kemi Afolabi who is a Muslim ditched Allah to get healed in a church.

Reacting, she wrote on Instagram, “Since the news of my illness became public, I have gotten reports of different misinformation and false narratives out there.

“I have ignored it as my focus is on my well-being and health. I am a devout Muslim who believes in calling on God and seeking his face in times of need, this I have done consistently and JOY is certain in the end.

“Sometime ago, a picture was circulating online insinuating that I had visited Christ Embassy Church for healing.

“I paid no attention to it because I didn’t see visiting a church or getting prayers from a pastor as a bad thing. After all we all serve the same God, I believe.”