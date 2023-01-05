Kemi Adetiba Announces King Of Boys Triology

Kemi Adetiba, a Nollywood movie producer, has said that the third installment of her smash hit “King of Boys” is now in production.

This was announced on Wednesday via her Instagram page.

The filmmaker uploaded a photo of herself sitting with the movie’s star, Sola Sobowale, and well-known singer, Seun Kuti, in a post promising fans of the series a “crazy journey.”

“I just need y’all to know… That KOB 3 is gonna be a WIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLDDDDDDDD RIIIIIIIIIIIIDE!!! #SayingALotWithoutSayingTooMuch #KOB3 #WhenThunderAndLightningMeetOnScreen,” she captioned the picture.

King of Boys, which debuted in 2018, follows the tale of aspirational crime boss and entrepreneur Eniola Salami (played by Sobowale).

Salami returns from exile in the sequel, “The Return Of The King,” after cruelly losing her children in the previous film.

Eniola battled and prevailed in a difficult contest to win the governorship of Lagos State in the seven-part Netflix series that was published in 2021, therefore enhancing her political influence.