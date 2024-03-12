Kebbi Governor Commends Fire Service for Swift Response

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has lauded the Federal Fire Service for its rapid and effective response to fire incidents in the state. The commendation came as Governor Idris received a new modern fire truck, which he praised as a valuable addition to the state’s firefighting capabilities.

Acknowledging the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji, for deploying the state-of-the-art vehicle, Governor Idris emphasized the importance of professional collaboration between the Federal Fire Service and the State Fire Service.

Expressing his commitment to enhancing firefighting efforts, Governor Idris directed financial support to complement operational costs, ensuring the optimal performance of firefighting teams in the state.

During the official commissioning of the new fire truck, Governor Idris personally tested its capabilities, including its impressive 600-liter water capacity. The demonstration highlighted the vehicle’s firefighting features and underscored its readiness to tackle emergencies effectively.

The acquisition of the modern fire truck represents a significant investment in the safety and security of Kebbi State residents. Governor Idris’s appreciation for the Federal Fire Service’s swift response reflects the government’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property from the threat of fire incidents.