Kebbi Gov Pledges Commitment to Development Across Sectors

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has affirmed his commitment to the state’s development across all sectors during a meeting with the Governing Board of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic in Birnin Kebbi.

He pledged to continue the progress made since taking office a year ago, emphasizing his dedication to providing the dividends of democracy to Kebbi’s residents.

Governor Idris highlighted recent achievements, including the approval to recruit 2,000 teachers to bolster primary and secondary education.

He also noted improvements in state security. The Polytechnic’s Board Chairman, Hon. Shehu Muhammad, praised the governor’s achievements and commitment, while the Rector, Dr. Usman Tunga, appreciated the strong relationship between the institution and the state government, highlighting the support received for capacity building and during the Polytechnic’s convocation.