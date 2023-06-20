Kebbi Gov Appoints 30 Special Advisers

The Kebbi State Government has unveiled a list of newly appointed individuals across various sectors. In a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri, the appointments were declared to take effect immediately.

The list of appointees encompasses a wide range of portfolios, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing different areas of governance and development.

The individuals selected for these roles possess diverse expertise and experience that align with their designated sectors.

The statement emphasizes that the appointments were made based on merit, ensuring that qualified individuals were chosen for each role.

This approach underscores the government’s dedication to promoting transparency and competence in its decision-making process.