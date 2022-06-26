Kebbi Customs Hands over N48 Million Worth Of Seized Donkey Skin to NAQS

The Nigeria Customs Service Kebbi Area Command on Friday handed over N48, 130,642 worth of Donkey skin to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services.

The Area Comptroller of the Command, Comptroller Joseph Attah during the handing over ceremony said the interception was made by the Command’s Rapid Response Team around Bahindi – Dogon Rimi Waterside in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained “The items were evacuated from the location and brought to our Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi. Physical examination revealed ninety-four (94) jumbo sacks, each containing thirty pieces making a total of two thousand eight hundred and twenty (2820) donkey skins. The item is valued at N48, 130,642.00.

Donkey skins fall under Schedule 6 of Common External Tariff – (2022-2026) exportation of which is prohibited. The intent to smuggle it out of the country, therefore, contravenes Section 63(b) of CEMA CAP C. 45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).”

While condemning the slaughtering of the 2,820 donkeys, which might eventually lead to the extinction of the livestock, he recall Nigeria’s signatory to a multilateral Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) which makes a trade on donkey skins illegal.

“The items were converted to seizure and in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), the ninety-four (94) jumbo sacks of the donkey skins are being handed over to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, Kebbi State in the spirit of interagency collaboration.” He further explained

Attah, while Reassuring commitment to reducing smuggling activities and illegitimate trade, he called on the general public to help support with useful information about smuggling activities.