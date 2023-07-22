Kebbi Area Command Loses Inspector of Customs, Aminu Abdullahi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, has lost one of its dedicated and competent officers in the line of duty, Aminu Abdullahi, an Inspector of Customs in Birnin Kebbi, the capital city of Kebbi state.

Reports have it that late IC Aminu was crushed to death while on duty by one Salauddeen Abdulwasiu, who was driving a Toyota Corolla 2015 model along the Mararraba Junction checkpoint in Yauri on the 13th day of July 2023 at about 0600hrs.

It was gathered that the deceased sustained severe injuries, including a fracture on his right leg – and was later rushed to General Hospital Yauri for immediate treatment before he was confirmed dead.

Late Officer Aminu, who gave up to life around 2300hrs, has since been buried according to Islamic rites at Mabera Cemetry, an area in Sokoto State.

Subsequently, The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, has sent a delegation of some officers to commiserate with the family of the late IC Aminu Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service has swung into a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

IC Abdullahi was born on the 15th of May, 1980 and is survived by a wife and four (4) children.