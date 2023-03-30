Sports

Keane, Vieira Tried To Kill Each Other – Wenger

Anthony Adeniyi60 mins ago
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has said former players Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were always ready to kill each other during their playing days.

Keane played for Manchester United managed by Sir Alex Ferguson while Vieira played for Arsenal in Wenger’s days.

A scene from both players encounter was a famous tunnel spat before a match. Both players also always had to clash on the field of play.

Speaking during his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Wenger expressed delight that both men are now friends.

“Roy Keane was a top player, but a very aggressive one. But Vieira, you cannot intimidate him.

“I see them now on television and they are perfect friends! It’s incredible actually. Before that, you would think they were two boxers ready to kill each other,” he said.

