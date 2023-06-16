Kcee Accommodated, Fed Me – Singer Iyanya

Renowned singer Iyanya, whose real name is Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has opened up about his close friendship with fellow artist Kcee and recounted the remarkable support he received from him.

Iyanya, in an interview with Naija FM 102.7, shared how Kcee generously provided him with accommodation for a period of two years and even went as far as purchasing his first flight ticket.

The “Kukere” crooner expressed his gratitude towards Kcee, acknowledging the profound impact he had on his life and career. Iyanya also revealed that Kcee possessed exceptional dance skills, surpassing his own abilities in that aspect.

He said, “Kcee was the person who bought me my first [flight] ticket from Calabar to Lagos. And I stayed with Kcee for two years.

“So, na Kcee na him whine waist pass. I dey tell you since you no want hear na. We were together this morning before I came for this interview.”