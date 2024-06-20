News

Katsina, UNDP to Host Northwest Peace, Security Summit

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
The Northwest Governors Forum in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP) will host the North West peace and security summit in Katsina State.

The summit has as its theme “ Regional Cooperation for Securing Lives and Livelihoods in Northwest Nigeria”

President Bola Tinubu will serve as a Keynote speaker at the all-important event.

The northwest geo-political zone which had been crippled with growing insecurity and banditry attacks has seven states of Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Jigawa.

All the seven Northwest Governors are expected to attend the summit where ideas and valuable insights are expected to be rigorously discussed to provide lasting solutions to issues affecting the region.

The two-day event will take place from Monday, 24th June to Tuesday, 25th June 2024 at the Katsina State Government House, Katsina.

