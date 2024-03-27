Katsina Teachers Receive Salaries After Screening Process

The Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor of Katsina State, Isah Miqdad, has announced that the recently recruited 7,325 primary and secondary school teachers in the state have commenced receiving their salaries following a thorough screening process.

Addressing concerns raised on social media regarding delayed salary payments, Miqdad attributed the brief delay to investigations into discrepancies and irregularities detected during the recruitment process. He emphasized that the delay was necessary to ensure transparency and accountability, thwarting the efforts of unscrupulous individuals involved in fraudulent activities.

Governor Radda’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in the state’s affairs remains steadfast, reiterated by the prompt action taken to address issues surrounding the salary payments.

Expressing gratitude to the teachers for their patience and understanding, the government reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the welfare and professional development of the newly recruited educators.

The initiation of salary payments marks a significant milestone in Katsina State’s education sector, signaling the government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to quality teaching and learning experiences for both educators and students alike.