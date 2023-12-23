Katsina Police Neutralize Criminal Gang in Precision Raid Operation

The Katsina State Police Command has successfully neutralized a notorious criminal gang in Yargoje Town, Kankara LGA. This was after operatives attached to the Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters executed a major raid on a criminal hideout in Yar Gamji village, resulting in the disruption of illicit activities within the region.

The raid, characterized by precision and determination, unfolded in a fierce shootout between the police operatives and the criminal elements. As a testament to the operation’s success, law enforcement recovered two AK-47 rifles, two locally made guns, and five AK-47 magazines. Notably, two of the magazines were fully loaded with fifty-nine rounds of 7.62mm caliber live ammunition.

The impact of this operation is significant, effectively incapacitating criminal activities in the targeted area. The Katsina State Police Command underscored their commitment to ongoing efforts, emphasizing the relentless pursuit of fleeing suspects. Investigations are actively underway, with authorities expressing confidence in tracking down and apprehending those responsible for the criminal activities.

The operation serves as a testament to the police’s dedication to maintaining law and order in the region, with the successful neutralization of the criminal gang marking a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance security. The Katsina State Police Command assures the public of their unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges and maintaining the safety of the community.