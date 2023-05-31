Katsina Police Command Appoints ASP Abubakar Aliyu As New PRO

The Katsina State Police Command has made an official announcement regarding the appointment of ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu as its new Public Relations Officer (PRO).

This decision comes as a result of the elevation and redeployment of CSP Gambo Isah, who will now head the Zone 14 Public Relations Office (ZPRO), effective immediately. Prior to his appointment as PPRO, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu served as the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command.

In his new role, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu will be tasked with managing the public image and reputation of the Katsina State Police Command. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies aimed at enhancing the command’s relationship with members of the public.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu is a graduate and a member of the first regular course one (RC1) of the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, located in Wudil, Kano. He hails from Kaduna State and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position as the PRO of the Katsina State Police Command.

For any inquiries or communication with ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the general public can reach him at the phone number 0813 323 3534.