Katsina Police Arrest Man Who Kidnapped Cousin

The Katsina State Police Command has said on January 10, 2023, at about 1700 hours, based on credible intelligence, its operatives succeeded in bursting and arresting one Abdulrazak Ibrahim alias “Popular”, “m,” aged 19 years of Bachirawa quarters in Kano State, a cousin of a kidnap victim and also the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

The operatives also arrested Aliyu Salisu alias “Chilo,” aged 19 years of Sabuwa Unguwa quarters in Katsina State, and Mohammed Ibrahim alias “Zalamo,” aged 19 years of Gidan Dawa quarters in Katsina State.

According to the command, “Nemesis caught up with the syndicate when they kidnapped their victim, Fatima Abubakar, age 6, of Bachirawa quarters, Kano state, on January 6, 2023, at about 1100 hrs and whisked her to Katsina state, where they demanded a two million naira (N2,000,000.00) ransom. Upon receipt of the information, immediately detectives swung into action.

“The suspect (Aliyu Salisu, alias “Chilo”) was caught red-handed in the process of receiving the ransom. During the course of the investigation, the other members of the syndicate were also arrested, and the victim was rescued unharmed. The investigation is ongoing.”