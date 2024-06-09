Health

Katsina Launches E-Health Solution in Seven Facilities

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
74
Dikko Radda
Dikko Radda

Katsina State, led by Governor Dikko Radda, has introduced an E-health solution across seven health facilities to improve healthcare efficiency and tackle revenue leakage.

Senior Special Adviser on Digital Media, Isah Miqdad, confirmed the initiative, emphasizing its technological benefits for the state’s healthcare system. The new system digitizes medical records, facilitating easier access and information sharing among healthcare providers.

This digital transformation allows the state to better monitor and manage healthcare resources, ensuring their optimal use. The move also reduces paperwork, streamlining billing processes to be faster and more accurate.

Governor Radda’s administration views the E-health solution as a crucial step in enhancing healthcare delivery and promoting the well-being of Katsina State’s citizens.

