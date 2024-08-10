Katsina Govt Relaxes Curfew

The Katsina State government has reviewed the curfew recently imposed throughout the state following the violence that broke out during the hunger protest.

The curfew which restricted movement from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am has now been relaxed to begin from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am across the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Abdullahi Faskari, announced that the Acting Governor, Faruk Lawal, was satisfied with the reports on improvement of the security situation throughout the State and therefore ordered the review of the curfew with immediate effect.

Lawal appreciated the general conduct of the security personnel and the people’s cooperation while the government was trying to control the situation.

He advised people to remain law abiding as they continue with their daily routine.