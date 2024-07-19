Katsina Gov Reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Radda Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has announced a minor reshuffle of the State Executive Council. This strategic reorganization aims to optimize the performance of the state government and ensure the effective delivery of services to the people of Katsina State.

The following changes have been effected:

1. Dr. Bashir Gambo Saulawa moves from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Water Resources.

2. Hajiya Hadiza Yar’Adua transfers from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

3. Hajiya Zainab M. Musawa shifts from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Education.

4. Hon. Hamza Suleiman Faskari moves from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Environment.

5. Alhaji Isa Muhammad Musa transfers from the Ministry of Special Duties to the Ministry of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education.

6. Alhaji Yusuf Rabiu Jirdede shifts from the Ministry of Rural and Social Development to the Ministry of Special Duties.

7. Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed Mani moves from the Ministry of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education to the Ministry of Rural and Social Development.

8. Hon. Musa Adams Funtua transfers from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Health.

The Governor has directed that all affected commissioners should hand over their current responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries with immediate effect. They are to assume their new roles without delay to ensure continuity in government operations.

However, those who retained their portfolio are:

1. Prof. Ahmed Mohammed Bakori (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

2. Hon. Ishaq Shehu Dabai (Ministry of Religious Affairs).

3. Prof. Badamasi Lawal (Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

4. Dr. Nasir Mu’azu Danmusa (Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs).

5. Mallam Balla M. Salisu Zango (Ministry of Information and Culture).

6. Hon. Aliyu Lawal Zakaria (Youth and Sports Development).

7. Hon. Bishir Tanimu Gambo (Ministry of Finance).

8. Barr. Fadila Muhammed Dikko (Justice and Attorney General)

9. Dr. Dani Magaji Ingawa (Works, Housing and Transport)

10. Dr. Faisal Umar Kaita (Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning).

11. Alhaji Bello Hussaini Kagara (Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning)

12. Alhaji Adnan Nahabu (Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment).

It should be noted that this reshuffle is part of Governor Radda’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance, improve service delivery, and meet the evolving needs of the people of Katsina State. The Governor expresses confidence that this reorganization will bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the affected ministries.

The Katsina State Government reiterates its commitment to transparent, effective, and responsive governance. “I call on all stakeholders to support these changes as we work together for the progress and development of our dear state,” Governor Radda said.