Katsina Gov Backs Akpabio For Senate President

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has officially endorsed the aspirations of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin to assume leadership positions in the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

The endorsement was made during a courtesy visit by Akpabio, Barau, and a delegation of Senators-Elect to the Katsina State Lodge in Abuja.

Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate President position, while Jibrin, representing Kano Central Senatorial District, is the APC’s choice for Deputy Senate President.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of enacting high-quality and effective legislation that would positively impact the lives of Nigerians in the 10th Senate.

“It is imperative that your leadership of the senate build and maintain a harmonious relationship with other arms of government, without necessarily compromising your legislative independence,” NAN quoted him as saying.