Katsina Compensates Those Affected by 1.5km Road Construction

The Katsina State government has duly compensated the residents and business owners affected by the construction of the 1.5-kilometer dual carriage road from Kofar Soro to Kofar Guga in Katsina metropolis with a substantial sum of N832,721,954 Naira

The Honorable Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Dr

@FaisalKaita

in a commendable gesture, personally handed out the compensation cheques to the deserving beneficiaries. In light of the prevailing economic challenges, the administration of Malam

@dikko_radda

remains resolute in its commitment to bring solace and contentment to the affected citizenry.

It is worth noting that Governor Radda of Katsina State, on the auspicious date of Wednesday, 13th March 2024, graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the dualization of the 1.25-kilometer stretch from Kofar Soro to Kofar Guga, as well as the 0.2-kilometer spur road from Galadanci to Hassan Usman Katsina house to Central Police Station.

The swift disbursement of compensation clearly demonstrates the unwavering dedication of the administration in upholding the welfare and rights of the affected individuals. This timely action ensures the provision of a conducive environment for them to vacate the premises prior to the commencement of the project.

A total of 331 individuals stand to benefit from this compensation, as the dualization project aims to streamline traffic flow, alleviate congestion, and enhance overall safety and efficiency for commuters.