Katsina Citizens Don’t Know Obi, Atiku Vetran Loser – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said people in his state don’t know who the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is.

Masari said this when he appeared on TVC on Wednesday where he said his state would repay Tinubu for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asked if Obi was better than Tinubu, he said, “I don’t know him. Somebody who was a governor of Anambra? Go and ask a Katsina man and the politicians, how many of them know Peter Obi? We are talking about a presidential candidate of Nigeria, somebody who has cut all barriers – tribal, religious, regional, name it.”

On the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, he said, “I think Atiku is a formidable force but our force is greater than him and he knows that. He is a veteran of contesting elections and also a veteran loser.”

The governor was then reminded that some quarters hold the belief that this was Atiku’s time.

He said, “That was said several times and it never came to pass and this one will never come to pass.”

