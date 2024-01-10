Katsina Begins Land Records Data Capture Training

In a significant stride towards modernizing land management, the Katsina State Government has commenced training of data enumerators at the KATGIS temporary office located at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning.

The data capture trainees are expected to capture all land records including old records some of which have existed since colonial administration.

The commencement of this exercise is marked by an ad-hoc arrangement aiming to digitize records which are currently at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning before finally moving them to the newly constructed KATGIS building.

Under the leadership of the Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Dr. Faisal Umar Kaita, and the Director General of Katsina State Geographic Information Service (KATGIS), Dr. Mansir Aminu, the data capture trainees were introduced to the newly developed KATGIS application. This application is expected to streamline the process of capturing and managing land records efficiently.

The comprehensive training provided to trainees encompasses various processes and procedures of uploading data onto the platform, ensuring the trainees are well-equipped with technical know-how to navigate and utilize the application for the successful data capture.

Commending the initiative during a courtesy visit, His Excellency, Mallam Umar Dikko Rada, Ph.D, the executive Governor of Katsina State emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting how it aligns with the broader vision of the Katsina State Government on land regularization and creating more value for land within the state.

The project will create a robust land management system that fosters transparency, accuracy, and efficiency. The digitization of old land records is a crucial step towards achieving this goal, ensuring a seamless transition to a digital and more accessible land information system.

As the data capture exercise progresses, stakeholders anticipate a positive impact on land administration, leading to improved service delivery and increased investor confidence. The State Government remains committed to embracing technological advancements for the benefit of its citizens, marking a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards effective land management.