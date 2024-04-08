Katsina Begins Compensation of Citizens Affected by ACReSAL Project

The Katsina State Government has flagged off the payment of compensation to the tune of millions of naira for project-affected persons in Katsina and Jibia ACReSAL Project sites.

Governor Dikko Radda, speaking at the flag-off ceremony, said the drainage construction forms part of campaign promises to the people as well as to execute projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people especially those living within the project.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy Faruk Jobe, maintained that his administration will continue to place a premium on infrastructural development, social engagement and economic transformation, particularly on agriculture.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor of Katsina State, Isah Miqdad.

According to the statement, “Malam Dikko Umar Radda said that his eyes and ears are wide open and his legs still standing firm and strong to go round the nook and crannies of places ACReSAL Project is setting it goals in order to evaluate the pressing and immediate need of the State Project Management Unit in the state.

“The Governor also explained that the Katsina town Stormwater Drainage management phase ll and Jibia River Bank Emergency Project Phase ll are aimed at opening up the entire state for social and economic activities.

“Malam Dikko Radda described the projects as an important artery for the ease of not only access but the movement of goods and accessing education and health services within the Communities.

“The Governor pointed out that the Katsina State Government remains committed to bringing a lasting solution to the problems of climate change in Communities and the state in general.”