Katsina Attack: Go After Assailants, Tinubu Orders Security Agents

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

While describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the President emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement partly read, “President Tinubu directs security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

“The President condoles with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.”

