Kate Middleton Undergoing Chemotherapy After Cancer Discovery

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, said late on Friday that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken post her abdominal surgery in January revealed she had cancer.

Ending speculations over her health due to her prolonged absence from public life, Kate, in a personal video message released by Kensington Palace, said her planned “major” abdominal surgery in January was “successful” and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family… It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” the 42-year-old said.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” she added.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Kate’s office, Kensington Palace, said the video message was filmed on Wednesday by BBC Studios, the production arm of the BBC, and that it would give no further details about the type of cancer that had been found, saying the princess had a right to medical privacy.

The news comes as a fresh blow to the British royal family, as King Charles III is also undergoing treatment for cancer. The 75-year-old underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as Kate in January.

