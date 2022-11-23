Kanye West Asks Trump To Be His Running Mate In 2024

US Rapper and music producer, Kanye West, has revealed that he asked former US president, Donald Trump, to be his running mate in 2024.

West made this known in a tweet on Wednesday.

He wrote, “First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic

“Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans Yikes

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

Trump had last Tuesday announced his intention to seek for the number one political office in America in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ye had in the past made an unsuccessful bid for the American presidency.