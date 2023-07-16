Kanu’s Release Will End Tension in South-East – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the prominent Igbo socio-cultural organization, has expressed its belief that the tension in the South-Eastern part of the country can be alleviated by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This statement follows the recent dismissal of Kanu’s lawsuit, in which he sought to address the alleged inhuman treatment he endured while detained by personnel from the Department of State Security Services.

For over two years, Kanu has remained in detention, while the region has faced threats from gunmen associated with the IPOB group, led by Simon Ekpa. Ekpa, who is currently based in Lahti, Finland, recently declared a two-week sit-at-home order for the South East.

Addressing the situation, Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze, stated that Kanu’s prolonged detention has fueled the agitation in the region. He further emphasized that this situation reflects the social injustice experienced by the people of the region.

He said, “We have been consistent on the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that the problem of what happened to Nnamdi Kanu has contributed to the agitation. What is happening in the South-East now is the manifestation of the social injustices meted on the South-East.

“Nnamdi Kanu issue will require a diplomatic political solution and not matter of charging him to court, leaving him in prison or being incarcerated; rather such will lead to more clamouring and affects the situation.

When asked if the tension in the South-East would come to an end if Kanu is released, he said “If he (Kanu) is released, at least the likes of Simon Ekpa would not have anything else to say again. No person can use Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse to cause mayhem in the country.”