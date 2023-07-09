Kanu’s Lawyer Makes U-Turn, Condemns Mmesoma Ejikeme’s Result Forgery

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the action of Mmesoma Ejikeme who forged her UTME 2023 result to make herself the candidate with the highest score.

When Mmesoma was exposed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ejiofor and others alike kicked while standing on the ground that she could not have forged the result because she’s a brilliant girl.

On Saturday, Mmesoma confessed to forging the result after a committee set up by the Anambra State Government investigated the whole situation.

In reaction, Ejiofor wrote, “I had on the 4th day of July 2023, declared my stand with Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, whilst demanding for a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged claim by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) of result falsification.

“Thereafter, I have read the report of the 8-Member Committee that was set up by the Anambra State Government to independently investigate and report its findings on the impasse between the JAMB and Miss Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme. Also, I had the privilege to speak with some of the parties involved, and I must commend the Committee for affording Mmesoma a fair hearing, before concluding its findings and arriving at a just and fair position.

“It was imperative that an independent investigation was conducted into the weighty allegations levelled against Mmesoma Ejikeme by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, because it was inconceivable, that a young girl with Mmesoma’s intelligence and academic prowess, could resort to such underhand she was accused of, particularly because she was not afforded a fair hearing by JAMB, before going public with the allegations.

“Therefore, I hereby roundly condemn Mmesoma’s actions, and hope that she learns from this ugly incident, and moves on to be the best version of herself because she clearly has the potentials to achieve that; whilst remembering that hard work pays and there is no shortcut to success, irrespective of how flourishing crime may appear in a corrupt society.”