Kanu Suffers Nose-bleed, Kept With Tuberculosis Inmate

Alloy Ejimakor, a counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client suffered nose-bleed.

According to Ejimakor, this was after a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis was transfered to Kanu’s cell block.

Ejimakor disclosed this on Twitter after payig the IPOB leader a visit in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He tweeted, “Today, my associate, Barr Mandela met with Onyendu #MNK at the DSS. He reports that MNK directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose-bleed yesterday & that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.”