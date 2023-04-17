Headline

Kanu Suffers Nose-bleed, Kept With Tuberculosis Inmate

Anthony Adeniyi26 mins ago
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

Alloy Ejimakor, a counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client suffered nose-bleed.

According to Ejimakor, this was after a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis was transfered to Kanu’s cell block.

Ejimakor disclosed this on Twitter after payig the IPOB leader a visit in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He tweeted, “Today, my associate, Barr Mandela met with Onyendu #MNK at the DSS. He reports that MNK directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose-bleed yesterday & that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi26 mins ago

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari, Chadian Leader Agonise Over Crisis In Sudan

3 hours ago
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye

NAFDAC Grants Provisional Approval For R21 Malaria Vaccine

4 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Why Buhari Embarked On Spiritual Journey To Saudi Arabia – Aide

13 hours ago
FAAN

Strike: FAAN Urges Intending Passengers To Make Contingency Plan

13 hours ago