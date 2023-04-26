Kanu: Simon Ekpa To Shutdown South-East For Two Weeks

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to shutdown the South-East if the federal government fails to release his principal.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services for treasonable felony and terrorism.

His lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, recently revealed that the IPOB leader was having nose problem.

In a tweet, Ekpa vowed to activate a new strategy if the whereabouts of Kanu is not made public.

“Biafran territory may go on two weeks lockdown if the Nigerian Government’s eastern region governors refuse to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or give an update on his whereabouts.

“This has become imperative as nobody knows the whereabouts of MNK after he was discharged. After two weeks of lockdown and nothing, we will activate the next strategy that has never been observed”, he wrote.