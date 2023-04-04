Kanu Nursing Ear Infection – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client is treating tinnitus infection which affects the ear.

He also expressed optimism that Kanu, who is facing treasonable felony and terrorism charges, will soon be released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ejiofor said this in a statement about his recent visit to the IPOB leader in DSS custody.

He said, “Onyendu was impressed with the progress reports, particularly in respect to UmuChineke, whom we secured their bail in court last week, while efforts have been aggressively intensified for optimal results.

“Be assured that Onyendu’s legal team, ably led by our erudite Lead Counsel – Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, is seamlessly navigating all legal bottlenecks to ensure that Onyendu regains his freedom soon. We are not resting on our oars at all.

“Onyendu is still undergoing treatment within the DSS facility on the recently diagnosed tinnitus ear infection, which will require advanced medical attention.”

Kanu’s IPOB is fighting for the secession of the Southeast from Nigeria to revive the defunct Biafra Republic.

His IPOB has since been proscribed as a terrorist organisation.