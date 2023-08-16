Kanu Messages Ekpa On Use Of IPOB’s Name

Self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has said he has received instructions from Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, concerning the use of the group’s name.

According to him, Kanu ordered him not to discontinue the use of the name, adding that those who wanted him to do that are those who kidnapped him.

He shared on X, “I have just received message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that I must continue to use IPOB and BRGIE in all my broadcast until he is out.

“Last night I hinted that we may stop using IPOB and embrace only the Government of Biafra in totality, but message came this morning that I should continue to use IPOB that those who kidnapped him wanted me to stop using IPOB and I must not allow them.

“I have accepted this instruction from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and therefore call on all Biafrans to continue with Biafra Republic Government In Exile and IPOB until there is need to completely fall back to only BRGIE.”