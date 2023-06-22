Kanu In Severe Pains, Says Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has said that his client is suffering from severe pain in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ejiofor made this known after he paid a visit to his client at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Relaying Kanu’s message to his supporters, Ejiofor stated that the IPOB leader urged them to remain calm in their demonstrations.

Ejiofor said, “We visited our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – today, being the 22nd day of June, 2023, at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, to brief him on the outcome of the Court’s proceedings of Tuesday, 20th June 2023 on his matter, to which he expressed immense delight with the outcome.

“Onyendu used the medium provided by the visit to convey his profound appreciation, and confidence in his legal team, ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, for their unrelentless efforts towards securing his freedom.

“Onyendu requested that it should be unequivocally made public that he is still under severe and excruciating pains, occasioned by the unresolved tinnitus ear infection which has defied the limited medical attention so far proffered by the detaining authority; even as we are expecting the arrival of his Medical Doctors already approved to meet and interface with him.

“Furthermore, Onyendu specifically implored Ezigbo UmuChineke never to give in to any form of distraction, particularly at this critical time. He encouraged you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke to remain focused and never to shift your eyes from the ball.

“Other salient key notes as it relates to our professional engagements and briefings will remain private.

“In conclusion, Onyendu thanked you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke for your prayers and unqualified solidarity, even as he is resolute in his conviction that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He implores you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke to continue to abide by your peaceful conduct as you have unrelentingly demonstrated.

“Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke, and remain blessed.”