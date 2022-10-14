Kanu Discharged, Not Acquitted – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was only discharged and not acquitted by the Appeal Court in Abuja on Thursday.

He said this while reacting to the judgement clearing Kanu of all terrorism charges against him by the federal government.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the court’s decision was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

The statement added that there were other issues predating Kanu’s rendition “on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail” which remained “valid issues for judicial determination.”

It further stated that the FG would continue to pursue determination of pre-rendition issues while considering all available options on the judgement on rendition.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”